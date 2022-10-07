Prince Harry, Meghan Markle broke ‘bonds of trust’ with royals: ‘Archie, Lilibet done'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just thrown Archie and Lilibet’s future into disarray with their ‘broken royal bonds’.

This claim has been brought to light by royal author Katie Nicholl, in an interview with the Palace Confidential.

Ms Nicholl later started off by saying, “It will be very intestesting to see what the King does and whether he uses that as a sort of final conciliatory move, and absolutely do bring Harry and Meghan back in.”



“But I think so much of it comes down to a matter of trust. And there is a sense...that bond of trust has been broken by the couple,” she added before concluding.