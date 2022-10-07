Kate Middleton, Prince William compete in cocktail-making contest during Belfast tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William challenged each other with a fun bartending competition while visiting Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales participated in a cocktail-making contest at an outdoor space of Trademarket in Belfast.
Kate and William entertained the locals as they laughed during the contest to be the quickest to make a drink before the Prince was declared the winner.
The royal pair arrived in coordinating blue outfits. William wore a smart blue suit, while Kate wore a light blue coat over a silky pussy-bow blouse and dark blue slacks.
In a video, posted on their official Twitter account, William and Kate are each accompanied by bartenders as they pour drinks into a cocktail shaker.
The video was shared with caption, “Who did it better?”
Earlier, William and Kate visited the PIPS Suicide Prevention in Ireland. The Prince and Princess ended their day at Carrick Connect.
