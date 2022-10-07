Royal fans 'praying' to Prince Edward become 'new Duke of Edinburgh'

FileFootage

Royal fans has been showring love over Prince Edward as they want him to become the next Duke of Edinburgh - the title which was previously given to Prince Philip in 1947.



The Earl of Wessex recently made headlines with his visit to Newcastle to express his gratitude for their service at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last month.

Reacting to Edward’s recent official visit, fans took to social media to express that the late Queen’s youngest son should be given the title.

“Sincerely hope the Earl & Countess are made Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh. They work so hard for our country”, a Twitter user Karen Smith wrote.

“It's time to pass along the Dukedom of Edinburgh. It's only appropriate”, read another post.

A third user noted: “Hard worker just like his Dad was he deserves to be the new Duke of Edinburgh.”

Moreover, Instagram also kept buzzing with praises for the royals as a user Dazzlingjeane commented: “Praying the King will make the Wessexes the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.”