Harvey Weinstein next assault trial in Los Angeles to start Monday

Los Angeles: Harvey Weinstein´s next sexual assault trial is set to begin Monday in Los Angeles, almost exactly five years after allegations of misconduct against the Hollywood mogul helped launch the #MeToo era.
The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer was already serving 23 years in jail in New York when he was brought across the country last summer to face further charges in a city where he once forged lucrative film deals with A-listers and hoarded Oscars.
Jury selection will begin Monday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse, where Weinstein has attended several pre-trial hearings, seated in a wheelchair and clad in brown prison clothes and a face mask.
If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all charges -- could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.
Widespread abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.
In June, he lost a bid to have that conviction overturned. He has also been separately charged by British prosecutors with the 1996 indecent assault of a woman in London.
In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.
Brad Pitt treats his dates with 'utmost respect,' says source after Angelina Jolie accused him of physical abuse
Meghan Markle shares the same name as her Suits character
Brad Pitt has 'owned everything he is responsible for' in Angelina Jolie physical abuse allegations
Meghan Markle was lauded by King Charles over her bravery
Kanye West had also criticised Adidas in recent weeks after becoming disgruntled with the company´s approach to his...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would lose titles for kids Archie and Lilibet