Kate Middleton lauded for her ‘calm’ reaction after woman confronted her during Belfast tour

File footage

Kate Middleton remained calm as she came across a challenging situation during her visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was greeting well-wishers during her walkabout in North Belfast on Thursday, when a woman aggressively shook her hand and accused her of not being in her own country.

The woman, dressed in green, recorded the entire interaction with the Princess on her phone and said, "Nice to meet you, but it would have been better if you were in your own country."

"Ireland belongs to the Irish," she told the Princess, who smiled warmly before moving on to shake hands with another crow members.

Royal Family fans and several other observers took to social media and showered Princess Kate with praises for "handling the moment perfectly."

"Princess Kate’s response was pure elegance and calm," one user wrote. "The way the Princess of Wales handled that lonely rude heckler out of a crowd of 3000 and didn't even break a stride is why She is #CatherineTheGreat," added another.

Kate and William received an otherwise positive response from the locals during their visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.