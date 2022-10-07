Netflix's most popular Top 3 series, TV shows, movies from September - October

Netflix combined its stats of hours viewed for each show and movie streaming on the platform from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022. The data is collected through the use of Complete Viewings Equivalent or CVE, expressed in millions. That means the hours viewed announced by the platform are divided by the runtime of films or series.

Here's a top 3 report Netflix devised for series and movies with the most viewership within a week.

1. Blonde:

Release date: September 16, 2022

The Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVE) in millions for this movie is 13.4 million in its first five days of release. The movie is a fictionalised take on the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe's life and has gone through many controversies to be a successful launch. The run-time for the movie 167 minutes.

2. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:



Release date: September 21, 2022



The Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVE) in millions for this series is 34 million on top of the 22M of its debut week. The Ryan Murphy production on the serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer's life, has become the 9th most watched English-language series of all time and is expected to reach new heights of success.

3. The Empress:

Release date: September 29, 2022

The Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVE) in millions for this series is 8.3 million over the period of four days. A new version on the reign of Austrian empress Sissi made it to Netflix’s Top 10 in the US and in the UK, the territories, where international series hardly ever make it to the top 10 list.



