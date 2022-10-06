Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ‘royal order’ to revolve around Archie, Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been demanding the Firm to get the world ‘revolving’ around them.
This claim has been made by royal author and commentator Richard Kay, in his piece for the Daily Mail.
He began by writing, “One reason that they chose to walk away in the first place was because they did not wish to share the spotlight.”
Before concluding he also added, “In America, they are at the centre of their own production. But in Britain, there is a new royal order – and it revolves around four people, not six.”
