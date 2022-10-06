 
Thursday October 06, 2022
King Charles III coronation date leaked? Monarch to be crowned with Camilla

King Charles III wants a much smaller coronation ceremony than Queen

By Web Desk
October 06, 2022
King Charles III is all set for his coronation ceremony in June 2023.

The 74-year-old's coronation ceremony will be held at the Westminster Abbey in UK on June 3, as per Bloomberg.

While Palace sources have confirmed the date, no official announcement has yet been made. Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside her husband.

However, the coronation ceremony will be much smaller and less lavish than his mother.

Charles ascended the throne two days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away Balmoral in September.