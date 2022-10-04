Varun Dhawan reveals Sara Ali Khan to play lead role in Karan Johar's digital film

Sara Ali Khan last featured in the 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar

Actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature as main lead in Karan Johar’s digital film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Johar announced the news by posting a video on Instagram featuring Varun Dhawan. The caption on the post read; “Thanks for dishing that out @varun_dvn!! Excited to present #AeWatanMereWatan and stay tuned for @SaraAliKhan’s look from the film- out soon! #AeWatanMereWatan, coming soon. @apoorvamehta18 @somenmisha0 #Kannanlyer @darab_farooqui @Dharmatic_ @PrimeVideoIN.”

Varun Dhawan, in the video, revealed that Sara Ali Khan will be the main lead in the film. He also imitated Sara’s signature Namaste Doston style.



In the film, Khan is going to play the role of a freedom fighter .The fictional tale is set in the backdrop of Quit India Movement 1942.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is inspired by true events and is written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

As per IndiaToday, the film will be produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Productions.