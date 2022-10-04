King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth wishes

King Charles on Monday carried out his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s wishes by granting Dunfermline city status.



The new monarch visited Dunfermline with wife Queen Consort Camilla on Monday.

According to Buckingham Palace, “The King and The Queen Consort were in Dunfermline today to celebrate its new city status.

“Their Majesties spoke to crowds as they walked to Dunfermline Abbey which celebrates its 950th anniversary this year.”

The King also paid a touching tribute to Queen, per the palace, “We gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life.”

Dunfermline is one of eight places which will become cities to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, chosen for its historic status and because it is one of the fastest growing towns in Europe.

Queen Elizabeth had bestowed city status on Dunfermline months before her death on September 8.