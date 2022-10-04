Prince Harry aide 'kept trying to warn' Charles over major issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private secretary gave constant reminder to the Queen about staff issues.
The aide "kept trying to warn Charles and the Queen" about the pair's deteriorating relationship with Palace staff.
Valentine Low, in his upcoming book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, reveals Sam Cohen, told the palace that to have evident of 'duty of care' towards the Sussexes as proof.
The "duty of care" was crucial: "[Sam] was a broken record with them on that," said a source.
Meghan and Harry eventually left the royal family in 2020. The couple now lives in California.
