Prince William charges his father £700k rent for Highgrove home

Prince William is reportedly charging his father King Charles III £700,000 in rent for his Highgrove House since he bought the property in 1980.
Lorraine presenter Christine Lampard said: "Prince William is now charging his father rent, so the relationship has to be good."
"It's an interesting role reversal,” royal correspondent Roya Nikkah said. "As part of the whole shake-up in the hierarchy and the line of succession, William now takes on his father's role of Duke of Cornwall, and with that comes the Duchy of Cornwall.”
“What is that? It's an enormous sway, the portfolio of land and property and interests, mostly across the southwest of the country.
“But it includes Highgrove House, which is Charles's private home in Gloucestershire and, as part of that, has an interesting lease arrangement.
“He has to pay his son £700,000 a year as part of that lease. So father paying son, interesting role reversal,” Roya added.
King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton all pose together with beaming smiles
