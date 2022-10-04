 
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, undertakes foreign visit that was planned before Queen's death

By Web Desk
October 04, 2022
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (at request of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

According to.statement the aim of her visit is to address the impact of sexual and gender based violence in conflict and help provide support to survivors. I

A royal correspondent said the trip was planned some months ago.

Below is the full statement on her visit:

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, undertakes foreign visit that was planned before Queens death