Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' picks pace on Day 24

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt In spite of competition from recent films like Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Brahmastra maintained consistency at the box office on the 24th day of its theatrical release, according to IndiaToday.
As per reports, the first part of the Astraverse trilogy collected INR 1.6 crore in India this Sunday which is more than its collection of the previous day. Judging by the film's business, it is expected to continue its run in theatres for another few weeks.
Brahmastra managed to rule the box office through the whole of September before receiving competition from Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.
