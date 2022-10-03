Neha Dhupia shares unseen pictures with son Guriq on his first birthday

Neha Dhupia also have a daughter named 'Mehr'

Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq turns one year old, therefore the actress writes a special message for her baby boy on social media.

Dhupia added a series of unseen pictures with Guriq and wrote: “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to and back twice over… my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

Saba Pataudi also wished the boy in the comment section, wrote: “HAPPY happy 1st birthday Masha’Allah God bless.”



Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. The couple has two children; daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in a short film Good Morning. She has been known for her roles in hit film; Tumhari Sulu, De Dana Dan, Helicopter Eela and A Thursday, reports PinkVilla.