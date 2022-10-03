Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning big move from Montecito amid big thefts

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a big move from their cushy Montecito mansion, and are said to have their sights set on an exclusive housing community in California names Hope Ranch, reported The Santa Barbara News-Press.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that their $14 million property ‘does not accommodate them anymore’.

This comes alongside reports of high-value property theft and increasing crime in the neighbourhood, which also houses other A-listers including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and Jennifer Aniston.

As per Express UK, Prince Harry and Meghan have shown interest in moving to Hope Ranch, which is described as an ‘exclusive suburb’ with houses that can cost about $22 million.

While Harry and Meghan plan their big move, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s department has assured Montecito residents that they are working to install number plate recognition cameras to help with rising crime.