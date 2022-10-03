Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' becomes the first film to sell tickets for INR 150 on release day

The tickets for Amitabh Bachchan film Goodbye will be sold of INR 150 on the day of release .i.e. October 7, 2022.
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures announced this news through a video featuring Bachchan. The caption on the post read: “The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love! Watch #Goddbye in cinemas near you.”
Film Goodbye is going to mark as Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. It also features renowned actress Neena Gupta.
Vikas Bahl’s comedy-drama is going to be a light-hearted movie, focusing on the happy and rough times of the Bhalla family.
According to IndianExpress, Goodbye is slated to release on October 7, 2022.
