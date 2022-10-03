Palace in ‘belt and braces’ mode as Harry gears up for bombshell book

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s upcoming book has reportedly pushed Buckingham Palace into a tense mood.



A royal expert recently expressed that the Duke of Sussex’s book has been getting closer to the release date with the royal family adopting a "bolts and braces" stance to tackle the anticipated attacks.

During her conversation with GB News, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “The Palace are obviously concerned about it.”

“We know from the things that Harry and Megan have said in Oprah and in other interviews that they're not afraid to criticise the institution.

"They're not afraid to have a pop at members of the Royal Family, that Oprah interview put the Royals at the centre of a really controversial storm over those allegations of racism.

"So, belts and braces time but I cannot believe that the prince is going to hand back half of that advance and pull the plug on the book."