King Charles warned about ‘cutting ties’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

File Footage

Royal experts have urged King Charles about ‘cutting all remaining ties’ with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Angela Levin, in her interview with Dan Wootton, on GB News.

It all began once Mr Wootton posed the question, “Should King Charles III prioritize the country over Harry and Meghan?”

While author Anna May Mangan believes she “would have cut all ties five minutes after the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

Ms Levin on the other hand believes, “No one has the right to tell a father how he feels about his son, or daughter for that matter.”

“It's really up to them, but I think there is a big difference between someone who is like a King or anybody in those sort of areas that you have to split your personal life from your professional life.”

“He wants to be a good father and he wants to be a good King,” she believes.

“I don't think that those two go very well at the moment because Harry is very obstinate, neither he nor Meghan would compromise and I think it's going to be very very difficult.”

This claim comes shortly after a source told The Telegraph about the "tremendous flickers of hope" has started seeing in his conversations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.