How Kate Middleton, Prince William kids react to their parents old photos?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are often surprised how ‘young’ their parents look in old photos.
The Princess of Wales disclosed her kids reaction to the old photos during her first engagement in Wales with Prince William.
When she was handed an old photo, Princess Kate Middleton said, "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that. So it's extraordinary and the children look back at our old photos and say 'Mummy, you look so young!”
The couple received warm welcome on their first visit to the nation as Prince and Princess of Wales on September 27.
