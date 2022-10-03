Royal biographer defends Queen Camilla, slams The Crown for 'terrible' portrayal

Royal author Angela Levin has said Camilla, Queen Consort is a hard-working royal who has nothing to do with the way she is portrayed in The Crown.



The royal expert has just published a biography of Camilla in a bid to demystify Queen Consort's character and debunk what she says are false accusations about her persona.

Angela blames Netflix's The Crown for putting Camilla in a "terrible light." Instead, she's a diligent working member of the Royal Family who works discreetly behind the scenes, according to the author.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Angela Levin explained why she wrote the biography of Queen Consort, saying: "My reason for doing it was that I hate The Crown on Netflix because they showed her in a terrible light. I hated what Harry was now doing and saying about her.

"I wrote his biography [Harry: Conversations with the Prince] in 2018 and I spent 15 months with him, so I know him well. He was charming and fun then. But he's since gone very aggressive."

"And I just wanted to put it on a plate and go and speak to people who were running huge charities," Ms Levin said.



"Now, you can think that royals could go to cut a ribbon and they say: 'how are you' to everybody and then, they go. She's absolutely not that. I heard the most extraordinary story of how she's helped. She really tries to make a difference.

"And this has stood out during the pandemic when she felt herself that couple who were together, who didn't get on, perhaps were having a very bad time because we couldn't go out, we couldn't go out to the shops except once a week."

She said: "And I wanted to put it to people who are calling her a rottweiler and the most wicked woman on Earth - that was before she married King Charles.



"And she then really tried to help to get that. She had the idea of putting something in chemist shops with a number and a name that you could go and ask for someone - I think it was called Sue or something like that. And they would know you were having trouble being battered or attacked by your partner."

Levin concluded: "And you know, positive things like that. But she's not somebody who wants to speak out: 'Look at me, I'm great.' She's not someone who really enjoys the spotlight, but she works tremendously hard behind the curtains."