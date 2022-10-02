Kareena Kapoor Khan find Vikram Vedha 'amazing'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently discussed her opinion of the movie Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and she only had good things to say about it, according to PinkVilla.



Kareena attended the special screening of the film on September 26 and shared her review of it in detail after the screening. Kareena regarded Vikram Vedha as a treat which catered for her love for commercial blockbusters. She said that everything about the movie is amazing including Hrithik and Saif's outstanding performances.

Kareena told PinkVilla, "It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies."

She further added, "I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I'm sure everyone is going to watch it.”

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.