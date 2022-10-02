Meghan Markle uncomfortable with role casting in Royal Family as ‘old woman’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly never found acceptance in the role she was ‘handed over’ in her marriage to Prince Harry.



These claims have been made by royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.

He started off by saying “I do think that Meghan came to the Royal Family at an older age than some non-royal spouses do with an experience of fame and how to deal with the press and publicity that came from a very different backgrounds, that of acting and modelling rather than royalty.”

“So, even though there are other non-royals who have married into the Royal Family, they tended not to come from that sort of background.”

“So I think that in Meghan’s case, it would be fair to say that her experience is of getting notoriety and fame and celebrity through tried and tested means, and that they don't necessarily work very well for the Royal Family.”

“Now, those who don't like her might say that she's deliberate about it now and she doesn't maybe care about the damage it might do the Royal Family.”