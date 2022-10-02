Kylie Jenner’s skin-tight white dress and blue footwear leave fans unimpressed at PFW

Kylie Jenner’s latest fashion outing during Paris Fashion Week has left fans with mixed emotions

The Kardashians alum recently put her stunning hourglass figure on display after slipping into a skin-tight white dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder finished off her glam look by adding a pair of open-toed blue boots as she stepped out for lunch in the French capital.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul carried the bold figure-hugging dress like a queen as she kept her raven tresses styled back into a low bun. The glam was teamed up with a pair of dramatic black sunglasses.

Kylie has certainly been winning the fashion game at the star-studded event in Paris. While many fashion A-listers praised her latest fashion choices, fans on the internet were left unimpressed.

Reacting over Kylie’s blue sandal, one internet user tweeted, "Kylie Jenner running around town wearing Daisy Duck shoes. Ma'am. The utter foolishness."

Another person pointed out how the pair resembled a different popular cartoon. "Girl @KylieJenner them shoes is giving smurfette."

Another slammed the Hulu star, saying it was "quite possibly the worst footwear" they had ever seen.”