Meghan Markle blasted for moving ‘to lion’s den’ in US after Archie fears: ‘Talk about irony’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for the comments’ she’s made about HRH titles and security demands amid her move into the ‘lion’s den’ in the US.



These claims have been made by royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “She talks about it in relation to releasing a photo of Archie when he was born - she didn't understand why she should release a photo to the royal rota and why it's done that way when she could post on her Instagram.”



“And in actual fact that was what was interesting because it seemed to me that the royal rota is actually designed and the idea of a press pool is designed to minimise the presence of press in the lives of royalty because the press share stuff between each other in those situations and the palace carefully regulates what they're given.”

“That was her complaint, she didn't want press at the school gates every day when she took the kids to school and things like that. So it seems contradictory to me that she was the one complaining about the sort of volume of press intrusion into her life but the other hand saying that she didn't like the system in place to try and minimise that press intrusion.”