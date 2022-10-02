 
close
Sunday October 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Alex Rodriguez snubs bitterness as JLo moves on with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged for two years before splitting in 2021

By Web Desk
October 02, 2022
Alex Rodriguez snubs bitterness as JLo moves on with Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez snubs bitterness as JLo moves on with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is happy for newlyweds  Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Speaking about his romance with JLo on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?", the MLB player admitted: “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience."

“I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,”

Alex and JLo parted ways in 2021 amid planning their wedding along with children.

Lopez then rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who she married in April this year.