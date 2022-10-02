Alex Rodriguez snubs bitterness as JLo moves on with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is happy for newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Speaking about his romance with JLo on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?", the MLB player admitted: “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience."

“I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,”

Alex and JLo parted ways in 2021 amid planning their wedding along with children.

Lopez then rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who she married in April this year.