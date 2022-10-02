IHC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in contempt case till Oct 7

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addressing lawyers at Circuit House on September 1, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday acquired an interim bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt case filed against him for his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.



PTI leader Babar Awan filed the plea on Imran Khan's behalf a day after a magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station issued an arrest warrant for the former chairman in the case.

The IHC opened on a holiday to take up the bail plea and directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000 against the bail, Geo News reported.

During the hearing, IHC Judge Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani directed Imran Khan to appear before the concerned court.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has already said the coalition government will not detain the PTI chair and that Imran's arrest warrant had to be issued because an accused is required to appear before a magistrate, but Imran didn't.

The minister told Geo News on current affairs programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Saturday that a judge issues an arrest warrant if the accused fails to appear before the court.

"This is a routine warrant issued under bailable clauses," he added, ruling out Imran Khan's arrest.

Discussing the case, the interior minister had said the IHC only dismissed the anti-terrorism provisions of the case. The court has not disposed of the case, he asserted.

Censuring the PTI chair, Sanaullah said he had compromised the independence of the country. He continued, "His [Imran's] crime is not pardonable. The Parliament will discuss it, and lawmakers will ratify any decision that is made unanimously at the floor of the House."

Case background

On August 23, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening the judge.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.