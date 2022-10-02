 
Sunday October 02, 2022
Palace releases new picture of King Charles with his son and daughter-in-law

By Web Desk
October 02, 2022
The Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a new picture of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie called the photo "the future of the monarchy.

The photo taken by Chris Jack was liked by half a million people within a couple of hours after it was posted on Instagram.

According to the journalist, the photo was taken at the Heads of State reception the night before the Queen’s funeral.

