Salman Khan reveals Ram Charan to have a cameo in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's upcoming film 'God Father's' trailer has been released

Salman Khan has revealed that RRR actor Ram Charan will be having a cameo appearance in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

During the promotions of his film God Father, Khan revealed that Charan just wanted to share the screen with him. He came to see Khan on the sets of the film.

Khan said: “He came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘no no’. But he said ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow.”

“And the next morning he got his vanity van, he even got his costume. He was there before us. So I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ To which he said I just want to be here, told Salman.”

“That’s how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting, added Dabangg actor.”

Ram Charan last appeared in the film RRR which gained much-appreciation not only from India but internationally, reported IndianExpress.