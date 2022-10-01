Kourtney Kardashian gives fans insight into married life with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse at her new life with husband Travis Barker.
On Friday, the reality star, 43, shared a series of fall-inspired photos as part of her latest photo dump and we cannot stop gushing over them.
In all, there are 10 new snaps, including the cover image that shows Kardashian and Barker sitting in the bleachers at what appears to be a high school football game, as her daughter Penelope sticks her face into the view of the camera.
'There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!' she wrote.
Missing from the photo dump was Penelope and Reign's older brother Mason, 12, whose father is also Scott Disick.
Barker also has a son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
