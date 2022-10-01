‘Sussex Survivors’ spill truth on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘mission of self-destruction’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for their obsessions with self-destruction.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton, in his newest piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Perhaps the greatest irony in the campaign by the Sussexes to present themselves as having been ‘silenced’ by the monarchy is that the very people who have the receipts to prove what really happened are themselves silenced by law.”

“The Sussex Survivor Squad, as they now refer to themselves, are the band of once loyal staff members who made a herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British Royal Family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry.”

“It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponise against the institution that was working so hard to appease them.”

“These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the Royal Family, including the Official Secrets Act.”

“But over the past three days their stories have taken centre stage in the latest round of the Royal Family fighting back against the Sussexes thanks to a bombshell book by the highly respected royal correspondent for The Times Valentine Low, who has diligently covered the monarchy for a quarter of a century.”