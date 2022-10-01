King Charles seeing ‘tremendous flickers of hope’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly started feeling ‘positive’ about future reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This insight has been brought to light by an insider close to The Telegraph.

He began by saying, “It remains the case that the King loves both of his children,” and “over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.”

Among the various challenges, King Charles is struggling with, including the need to modernize the monarchy, and damage control following all the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.