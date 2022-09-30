Pak vs Eng: England win toss ask Pakistan to bat first in sixth T20I

LAHORE: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to field first in the sixth T20I match against Pakistan on Friday in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The English captain sent Pakistan to bat first with captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Haris set to opening the innings. Today's match is also going to be Haris's debut T20I who has replaced Muhammad Rizwan as the wicket-keeper.

In the ongoing seven-match series, Pakistan is leading with three wins, while England has bagged two matches in its account.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali have also been added to the squad. The players have replaced Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, and Mohammad Hasnain.



The last match of the series will also take place in Lahore on October 2.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris



England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

