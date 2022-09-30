King Charles wants to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles very much wants to heal the rift with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, it is claimed by a royal expert.
Royal expert and historian Gareth Russell, while speaking to the latest episode of Royally Us, said: “I do think the King very much wants to heal the rift with Harry and Meghan."
The royal expert also sees more frequent visits from Prince Harry and Meghan to UK during King Charles reign.
"We saw that olive branch held out in the first national address so maybe we will see attempts to coordinate more regular visits between Harry and Meghan and back to Britain."
He said, "I think that is something the King very much wants to happen", according to the Express UK.
Earlier, in his first address as monarch, King Charles had seemingly extended an olive branch to the couple.
King Charles had said: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."
