Katie Price opens up about son Harvey's health journey

English reality star Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight, adding he has lost a stone as she documented his health journey.
The media personality, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of Harvey, 20, wearing bunny ears and eating carrots as she spoke about his fitness.
For the unversed, Harvey was born with multiple disabilities including blindness, ADHD, and Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite.
As he enjoyed a snack in the video, he said: 'I'm feeling healthy eating carrots!'
In a caption alongside the clip, Katie revealed that Harvey, who reached 29-stone last year, has lost one stone as she shared her fears over his 'life-threatening weight'.
She gushed that she was 'so proud' of him as she continues to document his fitness journey amid her fears over his health.
She wrote: 'I'm so proud of Harvey he has lost a stone now and his college are doing amazing trying to keep him active and healthy eating as it's now become life threatening with his weight #lovemyson.'
It is not the first time that Katie has documented Harvey's health journey after her son reached 29-stone last year.
In December, Katie revealed Harvey had lost eight pounds in a week after embarking on a lifestyle overhaul.
