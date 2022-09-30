Meghan Markle wanted ‘Queen Bee’ status amid ‘major culture clashes’ with Firm

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being accused of wanting ‘severe personality clashes’ within the Family just to become ‘Queen Bee’.



This claim has been made by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, in her interview with the Royal Beat.

She started off by saying, “I don't think the fact that [Meghan] sent early morning emails was actually a huge issue because [the King] will send late-night emails as well.”



“But my understanding from the people that I spoke to, many of whom did work for the Sussexes, was that Meghan in particular [would] want everything done now.”

“She expected an immediacy that went with those dawn emails, so that she’d hatch an idea, want it executed by the next day, and didn’t quite get that the Palace worked at a different pace.”

Before concluding she also added, “I think there were culture clashes, there were personality clashes, but I think ultimately, Meghan did want to be queen bee.”