Camilla ‘would never’ call Meghan Markle ‘that minx’?

Royal experts have finally offered intel into the ‘minx’ accusations against Queen Consort Camilla.
These claims have been made by royal author Angela Levin, in her new book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
It read, “Although the relationship between Camilla and William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan was amicable, members of the Royal Family are kept very busy and it's not unusual for them to not to see each other for weeks or months at a time.”
“It was a shock when, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior positions in the Royal Family. Camilla behaved as she did when she was verbally attacked in the Nineties. This was to avoid talking about it and and concentrating on supporting Prince Charles.”
“One journalist told The Sun newspaper that Camilla is 'the sort who would refer to Meghan as that minx, which soon became regarded as a fact rather than speculation.”
“"Several insiders said Camilla wouldn't and hadn't ever talked like that about anyone. I was told: 'It's not her sort of word and she would never give her views of her in front of anyone.'”
For those unversed, this revelation by Ms Levin came shortly after author Tom Bower accused Queen Consort Camilla of calling Meghan Markle a ‘minx’.
At the time he claimed, “During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking trouble-maker whose antics will always end in tears.”
Ayaz Khan and Karan were both part of the show 'Dill Mill Gaye'
Angelina Jolie does not care who her ex-husband Brad Pitt dates, reveals source
'The Royal Family is being likened to the Kardashians', said a royal commentator
Prince Harry allegedly never warned his wife Meghan Markle about the challenges of royal life
Meghan Markle was slammed by Australian TV presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley
Queen Consort Camilla is very upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle