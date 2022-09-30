Prince William, Harry find Camilla Queen Consort ‘barely tolerable’

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly find Queen Consort Camilla to “barely” be a tolerable human being.



This claim has been made by royal author Tina Brown, in her new book The Palace Papers.

She started by referencing how Camilla is ‘barely tolerated’ by Prince William and Prince Harry, since 1996.

Even with the people King Charles employed famous PR expert, Mark Bolland to “win acceptance” from the Royal Family, the heir and spare were an exception.

She started by explaining, “One carefully managed myth peddled by Bolland was that the boys had warmed to Camilla. But they tolerated her at best.”

“In his early thirties, Harry was still complaining bitterly to friends that Camilla had converted his old bedroom at Highgrove, Charles's Gloucestershire estate, into an elaborate dressing room for herself.”

Even a separate source close to the Daily Mail admitted, “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then.”