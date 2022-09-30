Pregnant Bipasha Basu drops adorable ‘Bump to bump’ snap with Ayaz Khan wife

Pregnant Bipasha Basu drops adorable snap with Ayaz Khan wife: ‘Bump to bump’

Bipashu basu and Karan Singh are all set to be parents soon, and the couple is excited for the arrival of their first child together.

The actresses of Race has been posting the most adorable pictures with flaunting her baby bump.

Recently, she shares picture a on Instagram from her event of baby shower with Ayaz Khan's wife Jannat Khan, who is also excepting their first child.

Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan announced their pregnancy news on today. and Bipasha and Karan are close friends of Ayaz and Jannat.

Mom-to-be Bipasha took to her Instagram to congratulations them, she shared story in which she wrote @jannatkhan1618 @ayazkhan701 Our tribe is growing Can’t wait to see our babies grow together.”

Also, Bipasha shared a bump to bump picture from her baby shower. They both look so excited for their babies.



She wrote, "Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!!To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon Our tribe is growing #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps."

