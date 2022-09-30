‘Top Gun’ star says he ‘messed up etiquette’ rules meeting William, Kate

FileFootage

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller recently spilt the beans on his awry meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



During his conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Miles recalled that he tried his best not to mess up the “etiquettes” rules associated with meeting the British royal family.

The actor said: “Right off the bat I messed up."

"You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like 'I'm going in, I'm going in,'" Mike recalled.

Mike continued: “To their credit, they were very disarming. I was lost. Prince William's eyes...Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William, I don't know, I blacked out."

The actor added: “I think he's a lifelong fan now. I was just picking up what he was putting down."