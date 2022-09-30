Selena Gomez sends positive energy with 'kind words' after Hailey Bieber confession

Selena Gomez is sending a message on 'kindness' after Hailey Bieber's interview on her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Turning to TikTok Live on Thursday, Gomez said: “It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want."

“It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough,” the singer went on, “but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”

This comes after Hailey Bieber washed her hands off accusations for causing Selena and Justin break up.

Speaking on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” the model was caught off guard when the host, Alex Cooper, asked her about her link up with Justin back when he was dating Selena.

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?” asked the host.

“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey replied. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’

“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”