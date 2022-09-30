‘No drama’ between Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone: ‘They’re cool’

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone and his new rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid are “cool” with each other despite claims that the Death Wish star feels “betrayed.”

An insider told Hollywood Life that Morrone is “not bothered” by the rumours of Hadid dating her former boyfriend.

The source said that Morrone has “gotten to know about Gigi” through her sister Bella Hadid “over the years” and “despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn’t bothered by the rumors that he and Gigi are dating.”

The outlet further shared that Morrone knows that her relationship with DiCaprio had “run its course” and that there is no “bad blood” between the former lovebirds.

Morrone was present when Hadid walked the runway at recent Versace show in Milan and “thinks Gigi killed it on the runway and has no problem if she is dating Leo at this point,” the source said.

“Gigi knows Camila and there’s absolutely zero drama between them over this, they’re cool,” the insider insisted.

“Gigi is the ultimate girls’ girl, she’d never go ahead with anything if there was any question about where Leo and Camila stood, that’s just not who she is.

“But it’s just not a thing because Camila and Leo are all good, it wasn’t some ugly break-up, they’re friends,” the source concluded.



