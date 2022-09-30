King Charles III’s coronation jewels worth whopping £3.5billion: Details

file footage

King Charles III’s coronation plans are currently in the pipeline after he ascended the British throne earlier this month after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and as per reports, the jewels featured in the landmark ceremony could be well worth £3.5billion.



According to Express UK, the coronation ceremony for King Charles is being planned for next year as of now, and is most definitely expected to feature the £2.5billion Imperial State Crown, which was last seen on top of the Queen’s coffin alongside the scepter and orb.

All three crown jewels were also a part of the Queen’s coronation all the way back in 1953, and also featured at her state funeral on September 19, 2022.

UK jewellery retailer and expert Maxwell Stone attempted to estimate the worth of the Coronation regalia, saying: “Each piece is extraordinary - from the Sovereign's Scepter with Cross, which contains the £400million Cullinan I diamond, to the Sovereign's Ring, which features an octagonal sapphire, overlaid with four rectangular-cut and one square-cut ruby that form a cross.”

“Laced with history, it's incredibly difficult to value the Coronation Regalia. I'd estimate it to be worth a staggering £3.5billion.”

According to Stone, the St Edward’s Crown, used to physically crown a new monarch since 1661, is thought to be worth a £3.6million.

As for the famous Cross scepter, it features the Cullinan Diamond, marking up its estimated worth up to £700million. Meanwhile, the Dove scepter is worth about £250,000, and the Sovereign’s Orb is thought to be worth £175,000.