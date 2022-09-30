Alec Baldwin may face criminal charges as 'Rust' shooting probe resumes

Alec Baldwin ran into trouble with the authorities as the actor may face criminal charges for the fatal shooting on the film set of Rust, according to LA Times.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the new district attorney of New Mexico, is seeking criminal charges against as many as four people, including Mission Impossible actor, in link with the incident of the previous year on the set of Rust that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while injured director Joel Souza.

Further, the district attorney's office is mulling frame charges, including homicide and gun violations.

"One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," the district attorney wrote in a letter dated Aug. 30 and viewed by The Times.

The emergency request for funding could not wait until the next legislative session because "the evidence has just been returned, the state is ready to make charging decisions in the 'Rust' case," she wrote.

Alec Baldwin constantly denied culpability in the shooting.