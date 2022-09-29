Harry and Meghan want to ‘shelve’ Netflix show after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be dropping a major bombshell with a much-speculated U-turn following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all eyes on them with their upcoming Netflix docuseries which is slated to air in December.

However, the sources insist that the couple is keen to omit alleged attacks on King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

An insider spilt the beans to Page Six: “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?” the insider added.

The outlet further quoted its other source: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December.

"There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished," the source added.