Pak vs Eng: England win toss, ask Pakistan to bat first

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses a coin in the air, while England's captain Moeen Ali, presenter Bazid Khan and a match official looks on. — PCB

LAHORE: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Moeen has asked the Pakistani team to bat first with captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan taking the ground as openers.

The series is tied 2-2 after four matches in Karachi. The remaining three are in Lahore.

This is England's first tour of Pakistan after a 17-years hiatus.

Naseem Shah out

Pakistan's highly-rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah will miss the fifth game after he was taken to hospital with an infection a day earlier, said a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson.

The 19-year-old's availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports.

"Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday's match," PCB said.

Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey