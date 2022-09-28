Pak vs Eng: England win toss, ask Pakistan to bat first

LAHORE: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Moeen has asked the Pakistani team to bat first with captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan taking the ground as openers.
The series is tied 2-2 after four matches in Karachi. The remaining three are in Lahore.
This is England's first tour of Pakistan after a 17-years hiatus.
Pakistan's highly-rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah will miss the fifth game after he was taken to hospital with an infection a day earlier, said a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson.
The 19-year-old's availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports.
"Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday's match," PCB said.
Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey
