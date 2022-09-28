Forensic audit to be done of PM Shahbaz, Imran Khan's audio leaks: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday announced that the government will conduct forensic audits of the leaked audios being attributed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier today, the former prime minister's alleged sound bite surfaced on the internet in which he could be heard instructing his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to "play" with the US cypher.

In the audio, a man could be heard talking about the cypher which — according to Khan — mentions the "threat" to oust his government.

Following the leaked audio saga, the interior minister — in a press conference in Islamabad — said that if Khan's audio is real, then he should be exposed before the nation.

"Khan has created a narrative of an American conspiracy to mislead the nation and divide it," he added.

Criticising the PTI chief, the interior minister said that Khan has caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture".

"I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah with reference to a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended in a political way.

The minister further said that the audio talks about changing the minutes of government meetings.

"This player is playing with the nation and is working on a specific agenda," he said, adding that Khan's political narrative will be exposed.

Last week, two audios allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had leaked. The first audio contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The second alleged video about Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others was also leaked, and it contained a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.