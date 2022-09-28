Meghan Markle’s claims ‘crushed’ Prince William: ‘He’s holding a grudge’

Prince William is reportedly ‘holding grudges’ against Meghan Markle after a ‘deeply crushing’ hurt.

This revelation has been made by royal expert Christopher Anderson, in an interview with Us Weekly.

Ms Anderson believes having Prince Harry “back in the fold” would ‘surely’ benefit King Charles considering he, “like everybody to be there and doing their job and it’s in his interest to get Harry back into the fold.”

On the other hand, Prince William is rumored to be less amenable to seeing Prince Harry back within Buckingham Palace.

“I’m not so sure William is that interested. I think he’s got much more of a grudge against Harry at this time. “And again, it’s just going to get worse, I think, as time goes on, so we’ll see how they handle it.”

Not only that, “Everything that they do, every tiny little gesture is going to be dissected, and that adds to the pressure.”

“I do know that [William] did the reaching out, but let’s not forget this is to pay their respects to their grandmother. You know, they were so close to Elizabeth. They admired her as anyone else would their grandmother, but she was also their queen.”

Before concluding he added, “I just think that Harry and Meghan still are uneasy. We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave, so it’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.”