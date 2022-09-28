Karan Johar pens down a sweet note for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's film opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a cute note, shared a picture on his Instagram story.

Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor shares a very special bond as they both have worked together in numerous hit projects namely; Wake-up Sid, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawani hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

Johar posted a story on his Instagram story sending love to Kapoor on his birthday. He wrote: “Happy Birthday to our SID, BUNNY, AYAN and SHIVA!!!! Love you RK.”

Ranbir, on his birthday evening, hosted a party at his Vastu residence. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty and Neetu Kapoor were among the attendees.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor just gave a hit film to the Bollywood industry, Brahmastra and is currently enjoying the success of the film. He will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal, opposite Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently working on his directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reports PinkVilla.