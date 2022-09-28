Queen asked Meghan Markle to repair her 'damaged' relationship with Thomas Markle

Queen Elizabeth II encouraged Meghan Markle to mend her rift with Thomas Markle.

Her Majesty knew the rift between her grand daughter-in-law and her dad could be damaging to not only them, but also the monarchy, says author Katie Nicholl.

“The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas,” royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her upcoming book, “The New Royals.”

The late monarch felt “the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better.”

At a certain instant, the Queen also encouraged Prince Harry to travel to Mexico to personally meet Thomas.

“I think she felt that Harry should certainly have met Thomas Markle and it was unfortunate that that had to happen,” Nicholl said.